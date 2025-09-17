Who we are, briefly

We are a group of passionate Linux and open source enthusiasts, who deeply immerse ourselves in the world of Linux and FOSS. Our aim is to use our knowledge and expertise to help others adopt open source technologies by providing useful and informative blog posts. We firmly believe in the power of open source and are excited to share our experiences with anyone who is ready to live by its principles. Join us on our journey to explore the endless possibilities of open source technology!

We are ardent supporters of open cooperation, transparency, and accessibility in software development. Adopting the FOSS ethos and advocating for the principle that software should be freely available for use, modification, and distribution, supporting a community-driven approach to technical progress. As a result, we are dedicated to raising awareness about the benefits of open-source software, contributing to projects, and cultivating a collaborative culture that transcends traditional proprietary barriers.

We believe that sharing experiences is a great way to learn and grow, and that’s why we encourage anyone who has used FOSS platforms like Linux to share their experiences with us. Whether you have been using Linux for a long time or have just started exploring open source platforms, your insights can help others who are looking to learn and grow in this field.  So, if you have a story to share or a tip to give, don’t hesitate to share it here.

Cost-Efficiency Unveiled: Embracing Linux Servers for Substantial Savings

Optimising spending without sacrificing performance has become a significant concern for firms in today’s fast-paced technology ecosystem. One effective method that is gaining traction is the use of Linux servers, which not only improves operational efficiency but also results in significant cost savings.

Empowering Collaboration: Exploring Open-Source Office Suites

The concept of collaboration is more important than ever in the world of contemporary productivity tools. Open-source office suites have been popular as effective solutions as companies and individuals search for effective ways to collaborate on projects, documents, and presentations. These tools not only expedite workflows but also encourage accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and creative freedom.

Unleashing Creativity: The Art of Graphic Design with Open-Source Tools

The visual environment of the modern world has changed as a result of graphic design, a thriving and dynamic industry that combines artistry and technology. Graphic design is a crucial component in conveying messages and arousing emotions. It can range from compelling logos and eye-catching posters to complicated web designs and immersive user interfaces. What’s even more amazing is that open-source tools have arisen as powerful friends in the hands of designers, enabling them to unleash their creativity without boundaries. This creative arena is no longer constrained by the boundaries of proprietary software.

Educational Freedom: Enhancing Learning with Open-Source Educational Software

Education is the foundation of progress and empowerment, providing people with the tools they need to manage an ever-changing environment. The rise of open-source educational software in recent years has energised the field of education, extending access, customisation, and innovation to both educators and learners. This paradigm shift is defining a future in which educational freedom is a physical reality that enhances the learning experience, rather than a concept.

Explore the Latest Posts for regularly updated how-to guides, tutorials, and tips on using Linux and improving your skills.

Permission denied errors in Linux even if you have correct permission to the file

-bash: /home/user/.bash_logout: Permission denied Recently, I faced a unique challenge when migrating users to a new Linux server. I…

How to implement Logical Volume Management on Linux

How to configure LVM on Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) is a storage management technology used in Linux and…

How to create a disk partition on Linux

How to create simple disk partition on Linux In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of…

How to Remote Desktop to Linux Server from Windows Machine

How to Remote Desktop to Linux Servers using XRDP XRDP is an open-source implementation of the Remote Desktop Protocol…

I started using Linux a few years ago when I was studying computer science in college. I had some experience with Windows, but I was always intrigued by the idea of open-source software. After some research, I decided to give Linux a try, and I was blown away by how much I could do with it. As a programming student, I found that Linux offered me a lot of tools and options that were not available on Windows. I could easily install and use various programming languages and tools without any licensing restrictions, and the command line interface was incredibly powerful. I also appreciated the level of customization that Linux provided. I could tailor the operating system to suit my needs and preferences, which made me more productive and efficient. Since then, I’ve continued to use Linux as my primary operating system, both at home and at work. I’ve found that Linux is incredibly stable and reliable, and it has allowed me to do things that I never thought were possible with a computer. I’m grateful for the open-source community that has made Linux what it is today, and I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a powerful and versatile operating system. Aryan Shah Linux User
When I first started building websites, I was using a shared hosting service that provided me with a limited set of tools and options. I was frustrated by the fact that I couldn’t customize my server environment to meet my needs. Then, I discovered Apache. Apache is a free and open-source web server software that allows you to host websites and web applications on your own server. After doing some research, I decided to set up my own Apache server, and I was amazed by how much control I had over my hosting environment. I could configure Apache to support any web application or framework that I wanted, and I could optimize the server for better performance. Apache also provided me with a lot of security features, which gave me peace of mind when hosting sensitive data. Since then, I have continued to use Apache for all of my web hosting needs. I’ve found that it’s incredibly reliable and stable, and the community support is second to none. Apache has allowed me to take my web development skills to the next level, and I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a robust and customizable web server software.
I always used Internet Explorer, the default browser that came with my computer. I didn’t think much of it, as I didn’t know there were other options available. But then, I heard about Mozilla Firefox, a free and open-source web browser that offered better security, privacy, and customization features. I decided to give it a try, and I was blown away by how much faster and smoother my browsing experience became. Firefox also provided me with a lot of options to customize my browsing experience, including add-ons, extensions, and themes. I could block ads, protect my privacy, and access advanced features that were not available on other browsers. Since then, I have continued to use Firefox as my primary browser, and I have never looked back. I appreciate that Firefox is open-source software, which means that the community can contribute to its development and ensure that it remains free and accessible to everyone. Firefox has become an essential tool in my daily life, and I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a secure and customizable web browsing experience.
When I started my job as a writer, I was using Microsoft Office to create and edit documents. While it worked fine, I was frustrated by the fact that I had to pay a high subscription fee to use it. That’s when I discovered LibreOffice, a free and open-source office suite that provides all the essential tools for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, and more. I decided to give it a try, and I was amazed by how much it had to offer. LibreOffice not only provided me with all the features I needed for my job but also allowed me to save and export files in a wide range of formats, including Microsoft Office formats. I could also customize the interface and use various templates and themes to create professional-looking documents. Since then, I have continued to use LibreOffice for all of my writing and editing needs, and I have found it to be reliable, efficient, and easy to use. I appreciate that it’s free and open-source software, which means that it’s accessible to anyone who needs it. I would highly recommend LibreOffice to anyone looking for a robust and cost-effective office suite.
I used a website builder with few features and templates when I initially started making websites. It was frustrating, and I knew there had to be a better way to create professional-looking websites. That’s when I discovered WordPress, a free and open-source content management system (CMS) that allowed me to create and manage websites with ease. I decided to give it a try, and I was amazed by how much it had to offer. WordPress provided me with a wide range of templates and themes to choose from, and I could customize them to fit my needs. I also had access to a variety of plugins that allowed me to add features and functionalities to my site, such as contact forms, social media integrations, and more. Since then, I have continued to use WordPress for all of my website building needs, and I have found it to be reliable, efficient, and easy to use. I appreciate that it’s free and open-source software, which means that it’s accessible to anyone who needs it. I would highly recommend WordPress to anyone looking for a robust and user-friendly CMS to create their website.

